

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound came off from its early lows against its major opponents in the European session on Thursday.



The early fall was due to the DUP's rejection of the Brexit deal being negotiated with the European Union.



The pound recovered to 1.2833 against the greenback and 139.69 against the yen, from its early lows of 1.2749 and 138.62, respectively.



Against the franc and the euro, the pound bounced off to 1.2741 and 0.8642, off its early lows of 1.2667 and 0.8682, respectively.



The pound is seen finding resistance around 0.845 against the euro, 146.00 against the yen, 1.30 against both the franc and the greenback.



