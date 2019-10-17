GELITA & Geltor Sign Letter of Intent to Commercialize First Animal-Free Biodesigned Collagen for Dietary Supplements, a Market with Huge Growth Potential

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the halls of the SupplySide West (SSW) Expo, officials from both GELITA and Geltor signed a letter of intent for developing, producing and marketing the first ingestible animal-free collagen proteins - to be launched in late 2020. In this arrangement, Geltor would design and produce the premium biodesigned collagen; GELITA would conduct clinical research and commercialize the product as an addition to its existing collagen portfolio.

GELITA, the official Collagen Protein sponsor of SSW and the "go-to" powerhouse in the global collagen protein market, has been the first such collagen producer to heavily invest in the potential and promise of biodesign with Geltor. Now, taking their investment relationship to the next level, GELITA is becoming a more active partner in the design, research and commercialization of next generation collagen ingredients.

Geltor, a biodesign company creating high-value designer proteins through fermentation, is the first to tap into the animal-free collagen market, having released the first of their award-winning portfolio of completely animal-free, topical protein ingredients for the skincare market: Collume, a marine collagen; and HumaColl21, a human collagen. The agreement with GELITA marks the beginning of the California-based company's expansion into the food and beverage market.

Globally, GELITA's collagen peptides have experienced double digit market growth - with no sign of slowing in the future. As the pioneer in progressive collagen peptide research and production, GELITA is optimistic in Geltor's ambitions to develop their proprietary biodesign platform to commercialize the world's first ingestible animal-free collagen.

Hans-Ulrich Frech, GELITA's Global Vice President of Business Unit Collagen Peptides commented, "GELITA's decision to invest in biodesign technologies is a prime example of our commitment to innovation and satisfying market needs." Frech continued to say that the impending portfolio expansion into non-animal based collagen peptides will further secure GELITA's position as market leader and will allow for satisfying diverse markets demanding vegan products. "This addition to GELITA's collagen portfolio will complement the already robust portfolio of scientifically substantiated Bioactive Collagen Peptides, which are key ingredients in foods and nutritional supplements for their protein content and physiological benefits."

Geltor CEO and co-founder Alexander Lorestani added, "This pact further solidifies our view that we have entered a new era in how proteins are being utilized to improve products that consumers around the world use every day. Today, the market is ready and eager for premium offerings of protein ingredients, and this is the need that Geltor is serving. We couldn't be more excited to work with GELITA on delivering the next-generation of collagens to consumers. For a relatively young and rapidly growing company like Geltor, to be partnering with GELITA and their longstanding track record of success on a deal of this size and scope is a dream come true."

About GELITA: GELITA is the leading company for manufacturing and marketing collagen proteins. Coordinated from the headquarters in Eberbach, Germany, GELITA provides customers around the world with products of the highest standard, comprehensive technical expertise and sophisticated solutions. More than 20 sites and a global expert network ensure that state-of-the-art know-how is available for customers. More than 140 years of experience in the field of collagen proteins are the basis of GELITA's performance. A strong requirement for innovation is the driving force of the family-owned company that is continually looking for new solutions for food, pharmaceutical, health & nutrition as well as for technical applications.

Within the range of collagen proteins, GELITA supplies collagen peptides with proven body-stimulating capabilities, tailor-made gelatines and non- or partly- water soluble collagens. This holistic range of products in combination with its vast experience in developing solutions for different applications makes GELITA first choice for its customers. In today's landscape of highest consumer demands, manufacturers of food products rely on natural, healthy, non-allergenic ingredients for their developments. Collagen proteins from GELITA fulfill all these requirements and are foodstuffs in their own right (no E-number). They also possess a set of unique technical and physiological properties.

Besides the traditional use of collagen proteins as natural stabilizers and emulsifiers for countless products, they enable manufacturers to also add important healthful properties. GELITA has intensified its research in developing solutions for physical mobility, weight management and beauty from within. www.gelita.com/en/GELITA-Geltor-2019

About Geltor: Geltor is the conscious biodesign company creating the world's largest selection of premium protein ingredients, with unprecedented biocompatibility, purity, functionality, and benefits for consumers across product categories including skincare, dietary supplements, and food and beverage. Geltor's protein ingredients are certified as 100% animal- and GMO-free, sustainably cultivated, and clinically demonstrated for high performance.

Geltor and its growing portfolio of biodesigned proteins have been recognized for excellence in the CEW Beauty Awards and the Indie Beauty Awards. The company was founded in 2015 by Drs. Alexander Lorestani and Nick Ouzounov, and is based in San Leandro, California. For more information, visit www.geltor.com.

