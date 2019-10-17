Shareholders in the heavily-indebted solar project EPC and building-integrated PV manufacturer will vote on the last day of the month on the proposed takeover of the business by a Chinese state-backed entity. No news has emerged of a winding-up order due to be heard yesterday.With no details emerging yet of the results of yesterday's planned winding-up petition hearing, Singyes Solar shareholders have been given another red ink date for their diaries. The embattled solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services provider will hold a special general meeting in Hong Kong on October ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...