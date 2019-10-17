Mymetics Corporation: Mymetics Announces New Study to Predict Efficacy of Second- Generation COP Allergy Immunotherpy with Virosomes

- The second-generation Allergen Immunotherapy based on Anergis Continous Overlapping Peptides (COP) linked to Mymetics Virosomes will be tested by Stallergenes Greer using its therapeutic model of birch allergy
- Results of the study are expected in Q1 2020
EPALINGES, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / Mymetics Corporation (OTCQB:MYMX), a pioneer and leader in the research and development of virosome-based vaccines and immunotherapies against life threatening and life disabling diseases, announced today that Stallergenes Greer, a worldwide leader in Allergen Immunotherapy (AIT), and Anergis, a leader in ultra-fast AIT research and development based on Contiguous Overlapping Peptides (COP), announced the start of a new research study to evaluate the effects of the second generation virosome- based COP allergen immunotherapy in a therapeutic model of birch allergy in mice. The aim is to shorten the AIT administration scheme.
The research collaboration combines the ultra-fast AIT approach developed by Anergis and Mymetics, namely the second-generation of COP allergen immunotherapy based on Anergis COPs and Mymetics virosomes (COP-Virosomes), with the longstanding know-how of Stallergenes Greer.
In December 2018, Anergis and Mymetics reported that the COP-Virosomes were able to elicit a strong boost in TH1 antibody response without any IgE response, unlike the first generation of Anergis' COPs associated with aluminum hydroxide.
Stallergenes Greer will now test the COP-Virosomes in the therapeutic mouse model of birch allergy in comparison with positive controls, i.e,. birch allergen and birch pollen extract. This model has been confirmed as having predictive value towards the future clinical efficacy of new AIT treatment candidates.
"We are excited to launch this new study and eager to demonstrate the potential of COP-Virosomes as a breakthrough AIT treatment of the future. The Stallergenes Greer therapeutic model mimics specific immune responses to birch pollen from allergic individuals and should provide evidence of COP-Virosomes potential," said Vincent Charlon, CEO of Anergis.
"We are very encouraged to see that on the basis of the results from the 2018 preclinical program, Stallergenes Greer sees great potential from the COP-Virosomes allergy treatment, and we look forward to the results of this study" said Ronald Kempers, CEO of Mymetics.
About Mymetics
Mymetics Corporation (OTCQB:MYMX) is a Swiss based biotechnology company, with a research lab in the Netherlands, focused on the development of next-generation
preventative vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. It currently has several vaccines in its pipeline: HIV-1/AIDS, intra-nasal Influenza, malaria, Chikungunya and the RSV vaccine in addition to several ongoing collaborative projects in the field of allergy and oncology Immunotherapy.
Mymetics' core technology and expertise are in the use of virosomes, lipid-based carriers containing functional fusion viral proteins and natural membrane proteins, in combination with rationally designed antigen and adjuvants. For further information, please visit www.mymetics.com.
Contacts:
Mymetics Corporation
Ronald Kempers, CEO
Tel: +41 21 653 4535 / info@mymetics.com
Forward looking statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements, which are identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions. The statements contained herein which are not based on historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect our actual results, performance or achievements in the future and, accordingly, such actual results, performance or achievements may materially differ from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with our ability to successfully develop and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations and compliance with applicable laws and changes in such laws and the administration of such laws. See Mymetics' most recent Form 10-K for a discussion of such risks, uncertainties and other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements which speak only as of the date the statements were made.
SOURCE: Mymetics Corporation
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/563306/Mymetics-Announces-New-Study-to-Predict-Efficacy-of-Second-Generation-COP-Allergy-Immunotherpy-with-Virosomes