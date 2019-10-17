Mymetics Corporation: Mymetics Announces New Study to Predict Efficacy of Second- Generation COP Allergy Immunotherpy with Virosomes

- The second-generation Allergen Immunotherapy based on Anergis Continous Overlapping Peptides (COP) linked to Mymetics Virosomes will be tested by Stallergenes Greer using its therapeutic model of birch allergy

- Results of the study are expected in Q1 2020

EPALINGES, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / Mymetics Corporation (OTCQB:MYMX), a pioneer and leader in the research and development of virosome-based vaccines and immunotherapies against life threatening and life disabling diseases, announced today that Stallergenes Greer, a worldwide leader in Allergen Immunotherapy (AIT), and Anergis, a leader in ultra-fast AIT research and development based on Contiguous Overlapping Peptides (COP), announced the start of a new research study to evaluate the effects of the second generation virosome- based COP allergen immunotherapy in a therapeutic model of birch allergy in mice. The aim is to shorten the AIT administration scheme.

The research collaboration combines the ultra-fast AIT approach developed by Anergis and Mymetics, namely the second-generation of COP allergen immunotherapy based on Anergis COPs and Mymetics virosomes (COP-Virosomes), with the longstanding know-how of Stallergenes Greer.

In December 2018, Anergis and Mymetics reported that the COP-Virosomes were able to elicit a strong boost in TH1 antibody response without any IgE response, unlike the first generation of Anergis' COPs associated with aluminum hydroxide.

Stallergenes Greer will now test the COP-Virosomes in the therapeutic mouse model of birch allergy in comparison with positive controls, i.e,. birch allergen and birch pollen extract. This model has been confirmed as having predictive value towards the future clinical efficacy of new AIT treatment candidates.

"We are excited to launch this new study and eager to demonstrate the potential of COP-Virosomes as a breakthrough AIT treatment of the future. The Stallergenes Greer therapeutic model mimics specific immune responses to birch pollen from allergic individuals and should provide evidence of COP-Virosomes potential," said Vincent Charlon, CEO of Anergis.

"We are very encouraged to see that on the basis of the results from the 2018 preclinical program, Stallergenes Greer sees great potential from the COP-Virosomes allergy treatment, and we look forward to the results of this study" said Ronald Kempers, CEO of Mymetics.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation (OTCQB:MYMX) is a Swiss based biotechnology company, with a research lab in the Netherlands, focused on the development of next-generation