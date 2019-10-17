

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KeyCorp (KEY) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $386 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $468 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.63 billion from $1.60 billion last year.



KeyCorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $386 Mln. vs. $468 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q3): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX