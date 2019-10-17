

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade surplus rose in August as both exports and imports decreased, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



Trade surplus increased to EUR 2.58 billion in August from EUR 2.49 billion in the same period last year. In July, trade surplus was EUR 7.61 billion.



Exports declined 3.4 percent year-on-year in august, after a 6.4 percent rise in July.



On an annual basis, imports fell 4.1 percent in August, after a 2.1 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, trade surplus was EUR 3.67 billion in August versus EUR 4.29 billion in the previous month. Exports remained unchanged and imports rose 1.8 percent monthly.



