

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output declined for the second straight month in August, data from Eurostat showed Thursday.



Construction output decreased 0.5 percent month-on-month, following a 0.2 percent drop in July.



Building and civil engineering work decreased 0.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, construction output grew 1.2 percent but slower than the 1.8 percent increase seen in July.



In the EU28, construction output dropped 0.2 percent on month in August and increased 1.9 percent from the previous year.



