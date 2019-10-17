

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's watch exports grew sharply in September, data from the Federation of Watch Exporters, or FHS, showed on Thursday.



Watch exports increased 10.2 percent year-on-year in September. Exports benefited from an additional working day and a favorable base effect in the month, the group said.



The biggest contribution to the growth of watch exports came from precious metal and bimetal watches in September.



Meanwhile, other materials and other metals and steel had a negative effect on the exports.



Exports to markets such as the U.S., China, Japan, Singapore and UK grew, while those to Hong Kong decreased.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX