

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.06 billion, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $2.02 billion, or $1.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $10.03 billion from $9.87 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.06 Bln. vs. $2.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.27 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q3): $10.03 Bln vs. $9.87 Bln last year.



