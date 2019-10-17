

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The House of Representatives passed a resolution Wednesday condemning the withdrawal of U.S. troops from northern Syria. The move, which evoked strong criticism even from Republican Party lawmakers, was approved by 354-60 votes with bipartisan support.



The resolution, sponsored by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel and others, says an abrupt withdrawal of U.S. military personnel from certain parts of Northeast Syria is beneficial to adversaries of the United States government, including Syria, Iran, and Russia.



Congress opposes the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria, the resolution says.



In his speech urging members to support his measure denouncing President Trump's decision, the Representative from New York said, 'The President gave (Turkish President) Erdogan the green light to charge into Northern Syria unleashing what has become a brutal campaign of violence against the Syrian Kurds.'



The Trump administration is facing vehement criticism for withdrawing its forces from Syria, that is said to have given Turkey the green light to launch military offensive targeting Kurdish-led troops fighting the Islamic State in Northeast Syria.



Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump insisted on his decision by saying, 'It is time for us to go home.' In his opinion, Washington should not be intervening in Turkey's military operation in Syria. 'It is not our border,' he told reporters.



After the pull-out of U.S. forces, Turkey launched its unilateral attack earlier this month to push the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) away from the border area, and to create a 'safe zone' in Syrian border to resettle tens of thousands of Syrian refugees currently in Turkey.



In response to Turkey's ongoing military offensive, the U.S. Government had imposed sanctions on the Erdogan government Monday.



