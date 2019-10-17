Selexis SA and Teneobio, Inc. announced today that they have signed three commercial license agreements (CLAs) for the development of Teneobio's Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies (UniAbs), a new class of multi-specific biologics, for the treatment of multiple myeloma, lymphoma and prostate cancer. The CLAs expand the companies' previously established relationship, including a service agreement signed between Teneobio and Selexis in December 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005117/en/

Through each new CLA, Selexis will provide Teneobio with access to high performance research cell banks (RCBs) developed using the Selexis SUREtechnology Platform, with each expressing a unique UniAb product candidate.

"Today, new generations of biologically engineered antibody therapies are reaching the clinic with Selexis technologies that are specifically engineered to address the challenges of achieving high expression levels for and quality thresholds of bi- and multi-specific antibodies. Teneobio's multi-specific UniAbs represent an exciting opportunity to leverage our capabilities," said Yemi Onakunle, PhD, MBA, Selexis senior vice president, licensing and business development. "We're pleased that the SUREtechnology Platform has positively impacted the trajectory of Teneobio's pipeline and we look forward to working with their team to bring these exciting new oncology biologics to the clinic."

Bi- and multi-specific antibodies represent one of the fastest-growing classes of molecules offering new therapeutic perspectives. A bi/multi-specific antibody is a recombinant, engineered protein that can simultaneously bind to two or more different types of antigens, often on two or more different types of cells. For cancer therapies, one-half of a bispecific recognizes an antigen on an immune cell, typically a T-cell, and the other half recognizes an antigen on the tumor. By binding both antigens simultaneously, a bispecific brings T-cells in close proximity to tumor cells where they can kill them.

"Since we began working with Selexis two years ago, we've seen firsthand the benefits of its cell line expression technologies high-yield, speed, stability, flexibility and applicability for use with our differentiated, multi-specific platform all of which are essential for bringing our innovative UniAbs to patients," said Omid Vafa, PhD, MBA, chief business officer at Teneobio, Inc. "We look forward to continuing our important work together."

Selexis' modular SUREtechnology Platform facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of virtually any recombinant protein and provides seamless integration of the biologics development continuum, spanning discovery to commercialization.

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences Company, is the global leader in cell line development with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions that enable the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. Our global partners are utilizing Selexis technologies to advance more than 125 drug products in clinical development and the manufacture of six commercial products. As part of a comprehensive drug development process, the Company's technologies shorten development timelines and reduce manufacturing risks. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

About Teneobio, Inc.

Teneobio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new class of biologics, Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies (UniAbs), for the treatments of cancer, autoimmunity, and infectious diseases. Teneobio's discovery platform, TeneoSeek, comprises genetically engineered animals (UniRat and OmniFlic), next-generation sequencing, bioinformatics and high-throughput vector assembly technologies. TeneoSeek rapidly identifies large numbers of unique binding molecules specific for therapeutic targets of interest. Versatile antibody variable domains (UniDabs) derived from UniAbs can be assembled into multi-specific and multivalent therapeutic proteins, surpassing limitations of conventional antibody therapeutics. Teneobio's "plug-and-play" T-cell engaging platform includes a diverse set of anti-CD3 antibodies for therapeutics with optimal efficacy and reduced toxicity. The company has received funding from institutional investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sutter Hill Ventures. Teneobio partners include AbbVie, Janssen, GSK and Poseida. For more information, please visit www.teneobio.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

- Web www.selexis.com

- LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/selexis-sa

- Twitter www.twitter.com/SelexisSA

- Facebook www.facebook.com/SelexisSA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005117/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries for Selexis

Kelly Conlon

Sam Brown Inc.

+1 207-233-2430

kellyconlon@sambrown.com

Company Inquiries for Selexis

Robert Meister

Head, Corporate Communications

+1 602-953-1716

robert.meister@selexis.com

Company Inquiries for Teneobio, Inc.

Omid Vafa

Chief Business Officer

ovafa@teneobio.com