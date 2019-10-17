Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2019

Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs to Host Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D printing industry, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Sigma Labs Chairman and CEO John Rice and CFO Frank Orzechowski will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:

Thursday, November 14, 2019

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific time

Toll-free dial-in number:

1-877-407-9039

International dial-in number:

1-201-689-8470

Conference ID:

13695352

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136449 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.sigmalabsinc.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through November 28, 2019.

Toll-free replay number:

1-844-512-2921

International replay number:

1-412-317-6671

Replay ID:

13695352

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) is an emerging provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Founded in 2010, Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer aided inspection (CAI) solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs' advanced computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling non-destructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real-time. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
SGLB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/563272/Sigma-Labs-to-Host-Third-Quarter-2019-Results-Conference-Call-on-Thursday-November-14-2019-at-430-pm-Eastern-Time


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE