

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended October 12 and housing starts for September are due at 8.30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback fell against the franc, it rose against the pound. Against the yen and the euro, it was steady.



The greenback was worth 108.70 against the yen, 0.9892 against the franc, 1.1116 against the euro and 1.2800 against the pound at 8:25 am ET.



