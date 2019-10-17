

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $227.49 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $220.23 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $219.05 million or $1.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $5.02 billion from $4.72 billion last year.



Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $219.05 Mln. vs. $217.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.50 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q3): $5.02 Bln vs. $4.72 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 to $5.68



