Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. Announces Pricing of $2.1 Million Offering of Common Stock

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,700,000 shares of its common stock at an effective price to the public of $0.7828. Gross proceeds, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $2.1 million.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Dolphin Entertainment has granted the underwriter an over-allotment option, exercisable for a period of 45 days, to purchase up to 405,000 additional shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about October 21, 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The securities described above are being offered by Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-222847) previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The securities are being offered by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, forming part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering have been filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at 212-895-3745. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are also available on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West and The Door, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the entertainment and hospitality industries. The Door and 42West are both recognized global leaders in PR services for their respective industries and, in December 2017, the New York Observer listed them, respectively, as the third and fourth most powerful PR firms of any kind in the United States. Dolphin's recent acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

Contact:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

