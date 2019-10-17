Contentstack and commercetools Collaborate for Digital Shopping Experience of the Future

MUNICH and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack, the headless CMS pioneer and enterprise Content Experience Platform, and commercetools , a leader in next-generation commerce software, today announced a strategic alliance to deliver the future of digital shopping experiences.

This partnership will offer an enterprise-class, cloud-native solution built exclusively on microservices to provide the best possible speed, agility, and flexibility for digital shopping. Joint customers will have access to an API-connector between the Contentstack and commercetools technologies. Commerce teams will be able to easily combine content, products, and services, maximizing customer engagement with minimal time and resources.

Both natively headless and cloud-based, the fusion of commercetools and Contentstack technologies empowers companies to design a shopping experience that goes beyond the device. As a result, businesses can connect the touchpoints customers use today and scale to the ones they use tomorrow.

"Content and commerce belong together," said Matthew Baier, COO at Contentstack. "Only when storytelling and transactions meet can we speak of a true digital shopping experience. Mobile commerce has already given way to transactions that happen on chat, voice, or in augmented and virtual realities. Our joint customers are able to bridge the physical and digital worlds and bring to life smart brick-and-mortar spaces and connected products, powered by rich, content-driven commerce experiences."

"Both of our products are built with a microservices mindset from the ground up," explained Kelly Goetsch, CPO at commercetools. "Along with a headless philosophy and cloud-first design, we also share the belief in a software-as-a-service model that gives customers the benefit of rolling updates. This partnership brings a solution to the table that minimizes infrastructure, maintenance, cost, and complexity while driving unprecedented agility for our clients to differentiate with the shopping experience."

"Our joint customers already lead the market when it comes to digital experiences," added Dirk Weckerlei, Global Head of Partner Management at commercetools. "They will extend that lead as these two offerings come together."

"API-first ecosystems are the future of digital business architecture," said Pavel Veller, CTO, Digital Engagement Practice at EPAM Systems. "At EPAM, we help our clients reimagine their business through a digital lens. Working with joint customers of commercetools and Contentstack, we've seen that both vendors not only enable and support a modern headless, cloud-native and API-first architecture, but also share a customer-first mentality."

commercertools was recently named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce 1. Contentstack was named a pioneer in headless by Forrester Research and was recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Web Content Management 2.

About commercetools

commercetools is a next-generation software technology company that offers a true cloud commerce platform, providing the building blocks for the new digital commerce age. Our leading-edge API approach helps retailers create brand value by empowering commerce teams to design unique and engaging digital commerce experiences everywhere - today and in the future. Our agile, componentized architecture improves profitability by significantly reducing development time and resources required to migrate to modern commerce technology and meet new customer demands. It is the perfect starting point for customized microservices.

About Contentstack

Contentstack combines the best of Content Management System (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) technology. It enables enterprises to manage content across all digital channels and create inimitable digital experiences. Contentstack pioneered the headless CMS category and combines content infrastructure with the industry's #1 integration capabilities to deliver a best-in-class Content Experience Platform (CXP). Renowned for earning the highest customer satisfaction in the industry, Contentstack has been recognized as the leading innovator in the Dynamic Experience Management category. The Contentstack platform was designed from the ground up for large-scale, complex, and mission-critical deployments. It is the preferred API-first CMS for SAP customers.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, Christina Klock , Jason Daigler , Mike Lowndes , Penny Gillespie , Sandy Shen , and Yanna Dharmasthira, Gartner, August 2019 . Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice - Apr 2019 . Best Web Content Management Software of 2019 as reviewed by customers.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Media Contacts:

Cathy Summers

Summers PR for Contentstack

cathy@summers-pr.com

415-483-0840

Stephanie Wittmann

commercetools Corporate Communications

Stephanie.Wittmann@commercetools.com

+49 (0)173 615 56 01

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/821320/Contentstack_Logo.jpg