EXCHANGE NOTICE 17.10.2019 BONDS BONDS LISTING ON 18.10.2019 Bond will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds. 1 bonds issued by Järvenpään kaupunki will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 18.10.2019. Please find identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 17.10.2019 LAINAT KORJAUS: LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 18.10.2019 Korjaus. Laina otetaan HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. 1 lainaa otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 18.10.2019 HEL Corporate Bonds-markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Järvenpään kaupunki. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=741960