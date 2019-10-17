

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for raw beef products from Ryding-Regency Meat Packers, Ontario, Canada, citing possible E. coli contamination.



Ryding-Regency Meat Packers has been recalling its meat products in a row, suspecting E. coli O157:H7 contamination.



According to USDA, FSIS was told by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency(CFIA) that several shipments of beef included in the recalls have been exported to the U.S.



The products were distributed to institutions as well as retailers in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont, the USDA said.



No illness has been reported, CFIA said.



E. coli O157:H7 is a deadly bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea, dehydration, and in the most severe cases, kidney failure.



