The market will accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 12% between 2019-2023

The report, global metabolomics market has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on application and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Metabolomics Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Agilent Technologies Bio-Rad Laboratories Bruker Human Metabolome Technologies METABOLON



Metabolomics Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Metabolomics Market 2019-2023: Application Landscape

Biomarker and drug discovery Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Nutrigenomics Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Toxicology testing Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rising demand for early and accurate diagnosis will drive the metabolomics market

Early diagnosis of medical conditions is essential in healthcare as the treatment of a disease in early stages could save millions of lives. For instance, early diagnosis of conditions such as breast cancer improves the chances of successful treatment in women. Over recent years, metabolomics has emerged as a vital tool for early diagnosis of diseases such as osteoarthritis, diabetes, and cancer. Researchers are increasingly adopting instruments such as gas chromatography-mass spectrometry to evaluate metabolomic differences in blood samples of patients. These factors are positively influencing the growth of the global metabolomics market.

Increasing applications of metabolomics An emerging trend in the metabolomics market

Advances in the prediction, detection, understanding, and monitoring of human diseases have increased the use of metabolomics technologies. For instance, researchers are increasing the use of metabolomics technologies such as capillary electrophoresis to separate a wide range of metabolite classes. Healthcare professionals are also using metabolomics technologies to study peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs) in diabetes, obesity, and cancer to regulate metabolism as well as metabolic pathways involving fatty-acid oxidation and lipid metabolism. The increasing number of applications of metabolomics is expected to positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

