As of October 18, 2019, the following instrument issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International will change short code, long symbol and long name. ISIN Short Code New Short Code -------------------------------------------- GB00BVZVXS34 SILVER AVA SILVER X AVA -------------------------------------------- GB00BVZVXR27 GULD AVA GULD X AVA -------------------------------------------- GB00BVZVXQ10 OLJA AVA OLJA X AVA -------------------------------------------- ISIN Long Symbol New Long Symbol Long Name New Long Name --------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BVZVXS34 SILVER AVA SILVER X AVA SILVER AVA SILVER X AVA --------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BVZVXR27 GULD AVA GULD X AVA GULD AVA GULD X AVA --------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BVZVXQ10 OLJA AVA OLJA X AVA OLJA AVA OLJA X AVA --------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com