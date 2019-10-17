SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on how procurement market intelligence solution helped an insurance company to optimize spend in claims call center category.

Engagement background

The company wanted to lower the costs of the claims call center. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below:

Objective 1: The company wanted to outsource a combination of customer relations and phone calls to two different domestic locations to address customers' demand.

The company wanted to outsource a combination of customer relations and phone calls to two different domestic locations to address customers' demand. Objective 2: They also wanted to gain insights into the European labor market and identify risks related to fraud in each location.

They also wanted to gain insights into the European labor market and identify risks related to fraud in each location.

"Since the growth of the European insurance market has remained constrained in the last few years, insurance providers are forced to outsource business processes to maximize their full market potential and minimize spend," says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.



Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a leading insurance company in Europe - selected one of the best-suited locations for contact center employment in Europe. The solution offered helped them to:

Reduce claim costs by 15% and improve customer satisfaction.

and improve customer satisfaction. Analyze factors such as low crime rate, low annual base rental, and vacancy rate that could impact the expansion of businesses.



Outcome: SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence solution helped the client to gain information relevant to the company's supply market. They analyzed critical-to-quality factors impacting the call center positioning and delivered a customized procurement market intelligence report. This helped the client to obtain detailed insights into the labor market that could support call center operations of a size 400-600 FTEs. Our solution offered also helped the client to assess the presence of competitors and suppliers in specific areas and avoid labor supply risk.





