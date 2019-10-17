TSB Renews Partner Platform Contract with Partnerize

Two-year agreement enables TSB to leverage all aspects of the Partnerize Partner Automation Platform to drive faster growth across its revenue partnerships

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2019, the leading provider of partner marketing solutions for global brands, today announced the renewal of its contract agreement with TSB, a leading UK retail bank with more than 5 million customers nationwide. Partnerize's award-winning Partner Automation Platform is an end-to-end, SaaS-based solution for forming, managing, analyzing and predicting the results of partner marketing programs using artificial intelligence (AI).



TSB is embracing the in-house partnership model in order to drive business success. By leveraging the breadth and depth of real-time data available from the Partnerize platform, the company has accelerated growth across its partnerships channel while also improving insights into its customers. TSB has leveraged the Partnerize Partner Automation Platform since early 2018, when the bank took the decision to take control of this activity by migrating its business away from their previous affiliate network.

"We're delighted to announce the renewal of our relationship," said Tony May, Digital Partnerships Manager for TSB. "As we look to scale our partner marketing channel, Partnerize offers us the perfect infrastructure to manage the day-to-day elements of our programme in-house, such as setting dynamic commission rates, reporting on performance in real-time and paying our partners quickly. Partnerize have also demonstrated that they are dedicated to releasing state-of-the-art product updates such as the 'Intelligent Partner Discovery' tool, which will help us in achieving our corporate goals of driving more valuable customers whilst diversifying our partner mix."

Sean Sewell, Partnerize cofounder and VP-Revenue for EMEA, added "We are incredibly proud to be continuing our relationship with TSB and its outstanding team. TSB is a real leader in maximizing the business potential of partnerships. We look forward to many years of working together to apply the power of partnership across the bank's growth objectives."

About Partnerize

Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The AI-powered Partnerize Partner Automation Platform delivers data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools that are essential for materially improving ROI from this fast-growing sales channel. The world's leading companies, including 63 top retailers, 11 international airlines, 9 of the largest telecoms, and more than 200 other global brands rely on Partnerize to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $500M in partner payments every year. For more information on how Partnerize can grow your partnerships and business, please visit https://partnerize.com .

Media Contact:

Diane Anderson, WIT Strategy for Partnerize

415.254.9086

danderson@witstrategy.com