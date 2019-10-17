Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: Metalloinvest has closed the order book for the RUB 10 bn bond issue with a record low coupon rate 17-Oct-2019 / 17:47 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Metalloinvest has closed the order book for the RUB 10 bn bond issue with a record low coupon rate Moscow, Russia - 17 October 2019 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces the pricing of its BO-03 series bonds for a total amount of RUB 10 bn through public offering. During the bookbuilding period, investors placed 40 orders that resulted in the issue being oversubscribed by 4 times. Following the bookbuilding the coupon rate has been set at 7.15% with the initial price guidance of 7.30-7.45%. The BO-03 series bonds have a maturity period of 10 years (3,640 days) and a put option in 5.5 years (2,002 days). MOEX placement is scheduled on 23 October 2019. The issue is expected to be included into the Lombard list of the Bank of Russia. The placement was arranged by VTB Capital, Gazprombank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Rosbank, Sberbank CIB and Sovcombank. Sberbank CIB acted as the placement agent. Alexey Voronov, Finance Director of Management Company Metalloinvest, commented: "We appreciate the investors' demand for the Company's bonds today, resulting in the successful placement of RUB 10 bn issue with the final coupon rate set at 7.15% and put option in 5.5 years. This is the lowest ever coupon for the Company since its presence on the Russian debt market." The proceeds will be used to refinance BO-01 series bonds in the same amount within a call-option, which allows the Company to optimise the parameters of its debt portfolio. # # # # For more information, please contact: Artem Lavrischev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 Anton Troshin Corporate Communications Department E: pr@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is controlled by Holding Company USM LLC. The main beneficiaries are Alisher Usmanov (49%) and Vladimir Skoch (30%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 23810 EQS News ID: 892069 End of Announcement EQS News Service

