Frost & Sullivan Reveals How to Shape Your Healthcare Strategy for 2020 in this $2 Trillion Market

Healthcare experts conduct a webinar on how the convergence of AI, blockchain, and IoT will further catalyze the space of innovation adoption and related applications in the healthcare realm

SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid rising global trade tensions and a sluggish global economic outlook for 2020, the global healthcare market is expected to cross the $2 trillion mark during 2020. Healthcare will be among the top two priorities for voters during the 2020 presidential election in the US. In the European region, looming BREXIT indecision will likely have a strong impact on the UK-Europe's biggest digital health market. Globally, 2020 will be a reality check for long-pending national healthcare policies and regulatory reforms that must reinvigorate future strategies.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to register for our highly anticipated annual webinar: "Boost Your Company's Growth with Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Healthcare Predictions and Trends," on October 30, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time. Join Transformational Health experts Reenita Das, Partner and Senior Vice President, and Kamaljit Behera, Senior Industry Analyst, to learn about trends, growth opportunities, and challenges to shape your healthcare strategy for 2020.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit http://frost.ly/3u4.

Social determinants of health (SDOH) will emerge as a big theme across progressive health systems to proactively engage the right patients and improve health outcomes to help healthcare organizations meet quality standards. Throughout 2020, SDOH-focused platforms and applications will gain more focus from provider and payer organizations.

"During 2020, consumer-driven models of healthcare will gain more market traction as they stand to better bridge the gap between what consumers want and what healthcare can deliver," noted Das. "Continued steps will be taken by retail (Best Buy, Amazon, Ali Health) and consumer tech (Google, Apple, Microsoft, etc.) companies globally to make further headway into the vetted healthcare space."

"During 2020, the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and IoT will further catalyze the space of innovation adoption and related applications in the healthcare realm," explained Behera. "For example, while blockchain will improve data liquidity to empower AI and analytics vendors/applications to digest a large amount of data, AI can manage blockchain systems more efficiently than humans."

Attend this webinar to discover:

New opportunities connected to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical technologies, diagnostics, and healthcare IT sectors.

Opportunities that lie within advanced technologies, such as AI, blockchain, IoT, and cloud computing.

Healthcare segments and geographic markets that will demonstrate tremendous growth opportunities during 2020.

The top healthcare market predictions for 2020.

The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti.

