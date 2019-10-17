Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) ("the Company"), a commercial stage biotechnology company currently trading on the OTC. CEO of the Company, Timothy Warbington, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's origins. Warbington shared that the founders came together in 2011 with the acquisition of intellectual property from another biotechnology company of which they were all involved. In 2016 the CaverStem technology was spun out and Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. was formed and taken public as a fully reporting company via a reverse merger.

Jolly then asked about the Company's flagship technology, CaverStem, which is an erectile dysfunction treatment that uses the patient's own stem cells to heal the body. Warbington explained that CaverStem is a unique product from a business perspective as it allows the Company to operate with a steady cash flow. Meanwhile, the technology also offers significant merit in the medical and science communities as a safe and effective alternative to commercial erectile dysfunction medications.

Jolly then asked about the treatment process of the CaverStem technology. Warbington shared that the treatment is a simple out-patient procedure that takes about thirty minutes to complete. Warbington also shared the simple monetization strategy that the Company follows for the CaverStem technology. "The revenue that is generated by our company is from the sale of medical equipment. There is a device that is required for each patient treated," said Warbington.

"The kit is patented," shared Warbington, adding that the Company also has worldwide exclusive distribution rights for the urology space and has an excellent relationship with their supplier, as well as IT protection.

Jolly then asked about the Company's partnership with Edge Media Network. Warbington explained that the Company is preparing for a variety of marketing campaigns in the near future, and Edge Media Network represents a beneficial partnership for this task.

Jolly then asked about the Company's long-term visions and potential. Warbington shared that the Company is optimistic for the future and will focus on continuing to train physicians and treats patients. "We have a number of different patents within our portfolio that are continuing to be prosecuted and pushed along to maturity," said Warbington, adding that the Company also offers an additional product called FemCelz, which treats sexual dysfunction in females with the use of the patient's stem cells. "We're optimistic about FemCelz because it's the counterpart to CaverStem for men."

Warbington also expanded on the Company's StemSpine product, which is another patented technology in their portfolio and will be available on the market in the near future.

To close the interview, Warbington encouraged listeners to consider the value of the Company's medical technology and patents. "This is serious medicine regarding sexual dysfunction. We're trying to increase shareholder value," said Warbington. He also shared that the Company is looking forward to the exciting news that will be coming out regarding their other products in the near future. "We're very optimistic and we think we have a very bright future," closed Warbington.

