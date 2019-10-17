Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mwc19-los-angeles/forkbeard/
|Company:
|Forkbeard Technologies AS
|Booth/Stand:
|1231
|Event:
|MWC19 Los Angeles
Oct 22 24, 2019
Los Angeles, CA, US
|Web:
|http://forkbeardtech.com
|LinkedIn:
|https://www.linkedincom/company/forkbeard/
About Forkbeard Technologies AS
Forkbeard is a revolutionarily accurate Sonar-BLE powered iOS and Android smart-device Indoor Positioning Technology platform. Forkbeard overcomes limitations other technologies encounter in meeting the need for accurate indoor positioning of smartphones/devices. Using the smart-devices' standard audio and BLE processing, Forkbeard provides >99.9% room-level and cm-level sub-second positioning accuracy. "1-2 meter" or "95% room-level" accuracy from BLE or RF-based positioning technologies is not satisfactory for many use-cases, including: Retail stores: Navigation to merchandise with exact row shelf location Healthcare: Workflow automation requiring instant patient-room or bed-side accuracy Flex Office space: Meeting room and desk booking management
