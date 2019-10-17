Record-breaking CES 2020 preview event showcased innovative technologies and thought leadership

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today made several announcements at CES Unveiled in Amsterdam, an official CES 2020 preview event. Executives, influential media and prominent industry influencers gathered at the record-breaking event to celebrate the latest European innovations and experience what to expect at CES 2020.

CTA announced that eight companies from the Netherlands and the surrounding region were announced as CES 2020 Innovation Honorees. Best of Innovation honorees include Dutch company Hydraloop Systems BV in the Sustainability, Eco-Design Smart Energy category and British company Valerann in the Smart Cities category.

"Europe is a hotbed for innovation consistently driving our industry forward and we saw the promise and power of technology at CES Unveiled in Amsterdam," said Karen Chupka, EVP, CES. "CES 2020 will showcase the most innovative tech from Europe that truly has the potential to make people's lives better."

The remaining honorees will be revealed at CES Unveiled in Paris on Oct. 22., 2019, and CES Unveiled New York on Nov. 7, 2019. Honorees will be posted online at CES.tech starting Nov. 7, 2019 and many will showcase their winning products at CES 2020, Jan. 7-10, in Las Vegas.

In its third year, CES Unveiled in Amsterdam set records by selling out exhibit space and bringing together more than 1,500 attendees from nearly 50 countries. The event also featured government and industry leaders from the Netherlands and surrounding regions including, Pete Hoekstra, U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands; Mona Keijzer, Netherlands State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy; Femke Halsema, Mayor of Amsterdam; and Corinne Vigreux, co-founder of TomTom and founder of CODAM.

Europe welcomed more than 16,000 attendees to CES 2019 and continues to lead innovation by example. The European Union had a strong presence at CES Unveiled in Amsterdam, featuring leaders including, Katerina Borunska, Policy Officer, European Commission; Hubert Cottogni, Director, Head of Mandate Management, European Investment Fund; and Els Sweeney-Bindels, Head of EIB Amsterdam Office, European Investment Bank. CES Unveiled promotes the continued value it shares with Europe through partnerships across government, business and research.

TechLeap.NL also announced their new visual identity and the 50 startups they are bringing to CES 2020 as part of Eureka Park. HRH Prince Constantijn van Oranje, Special Envoy at TechLeap.NL, also discussed why CES is important for Dutch startups and why he is working to make the Netherlands the best place for tomorrow's leaders in technology.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020, the world's largest and most influential tech event, will run Jan. 7-10, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV and provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together again to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry.

Registration for CES 2020 is now open. For the latest exhibitor news and show announcements, visit CES.tech.

About CES:

CES is the largest, most influential tech event in the world the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES features every aspect of the tech sector. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators from startups to global brands helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES the largest, most influential tech event on the planet. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

UPCOMING EVENTS

CES Unveiled in Paris

October 22 Paris, France

October 22 Paris, France Consumer Technology Hall of Fame

November 6, 2019 New York, NY

November 6, 2019 New York, NY CES Unveiled New York

November 7 New York, NY

November 7 New York, NY CES Unveiled Las Vegas

January 5, 2020 Las Vegas, NV

January 5, 2020 Las Vegas, NV CES 2020

January 7-10, 2020 Las Vegas, NV

