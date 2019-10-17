The new whitepaper shows how small and midsize businesses can turn data into action, craft the perfect story, and increase sales opportunities

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2019) - Newswire's new whitepaper highlights the costs, challenges, and opportunities involved in a PR strategy. More specifically, the whitepaper illustrates how Newswire's Earned Media Advantage is giving small and midsize businesses the ability to compete against larger corporations by distributing the right message to the right audience at the right time. The high touch, high tech solution is a combination of people, process, and technology that saves customers money, alleviates staffing burdens, and promotes success.



"Our goal with this whitepaper is to show our customers what they're capable of by working with Newswire," says Anthony Santiago, VP of Marketing at Newswire. "We believe every company has its own unique story to tell. Driven by Newswire's people, platform, and planning, customers can make the most of their budget by not having to undertake the costs of building out their own dedicated teams and systems in-house."

The whitepaper also indicates the steep costs that may be incurred during the process. Newswire is optimistic that the Earned Media Advantage can provide greater value by offsetting these costs. By delivering software and high-value service, customers can minimize the risk, reduce time to market, and increase value with their media and marketing efforts.

"We know not every business has the time or resources to establish its own media and marketing team. We hope that people will take a look at the whitepaper and visualize the goals that can be achieved together," adds Santiago.

The whitepaper, How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business, can be downloaded here.

With this approach, customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided with a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

