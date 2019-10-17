Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQX: MDCL) ("the Company"), a rapidly growing provider of cannabis consulting services, nutrients, and supplies. CEO and Co-Founder of the Company, Andy Williams, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview, Jolly asked about the Company's history. Williams explained that Medicine Man Technologies was created in 2014 following his founding of Medicine Man in 2009, which grew to become a successful retail and cultivation company in Colorado. Medicine Man provided a solid foundation for the Company, which expanded on its predecessor's cultivation technology and research. "We help win licenses in competitive environments, and help people design and build facilities, train employees, and get their doors open," shared Williams.

"We worked very hard to pass a bill called House Bill 19-1090, which passed this year, has been signed into law by the Colorado governor and goes into effect as of November 1," said Williams. Adding that this will allow for public company ownership of cannabis licensed companies in Colorado, as well as out of state investments. These actions were previously prohibited; however the Company is now free to act on their aggressive acquisition strategy.

Jolly then asked about the SAFE Banking Act and what it means for the Company. Williams shared that the Company will have access to normal banking services, including credit cards, loans, and partnerships with large investment banks. "It has another hurdle, which is the Senate," said Williams. He went on to note that the bill has a good chance of passing at this level. "There's a chance it will happen this year."

The conversation then turned to the Company's revenue projections. Williams shared that the Company has entered into binding term sheets to acquire 12 cultivation operations, seven (7) product manufacturing operations, 33 dispensaries, and world-class R&D capabilities built for scalability twelve acquisitions including companies in the cultivation, extraction, and retail space, and even one research company. "The combined revenue of these companies will be over $170 million, and quite profitable," said Williams. "This is going to make Medicine Man Technologies one of the largest cannabis companies in the world with the most experience in terms of regulating cannabis markets."

Williams then shared that the Company is planning on submitting numerous applications once House Bill 19-1090 becomes effective on November 1. "We can apply for change of ownership of licenses.", said Williams. "There's also what is called 'suitability', which we will be applying for," added Williams. He noted that the Company expects their acquisitions to be finalized in early 2020. Once the acquisitions are complete, the Company can expect substantial revenue growth, which is expected to total around $170 million.

To close the interview, Williams shared that Medicine Man Technologies is a unique company that represents the pioneers of the cannabis industry. "We will have advantages that will set us apart. This is a different story," closed Williams.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Denver, Colorado-based Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL) is a rapidly growing provider of cannabis consulting services, nutrients, and supplies. The Company's client portfolio includes active and past clients in 20 states and seven countries throughout the cannabis industry. The Company has entered into agreements to become one of the largest vertically integrated seed-to-sale operators in the global cannabis industry. Current agreements will enable Medicine Man Technologies to offer cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail pharma-grade products internationally. The Company's intellectual property includes the "Three A Light" methodology for cannabis cultivation and pending acquisition candidate MedPharm's GMP-certified facility, which has the first cannabis research license to conduct clinical trials in the United States. Management includes decades of cannabis experience, a unique combination of first movers in industrial cannabis, and proven Fortune 500 corporate executives.

