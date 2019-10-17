

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving mostly higher early in the session, stocks have given back some ground over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The major averages have pulled back off their highs of the session and are now lingering near the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is down 21.67 points or 0.1 percent at 26,980.31, the Nasdaq is up 11.10 points or 0.1 percent at 8,135.29 and the S&P 500 is up 3.67 points or 0.1 percent at 2,993.36.



The early strength on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to news that U.K. and European Union negotiators have reached a last-minute Brexit deal.



European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker described the deal as 'fair and balanced' for the EU and the U.K. and urged member nations to back the agreement.



The deal could eliminate some of the Brexit uncertainty hanging over the global markets, although it remains to be seen if the agreement will be approved by U.K. lawmakers.



Uncertainty about final approval of the deal helped to limit the upside for the markets along with the release of some disappointing U.S. economic data.



Just before the start of trading, the Federal Reserve released a report showing a bigger than expected decrease in industrial production, with the strike at General Motors (GM) contributing to a drop in manufacturing output.



The Fed said industrial production fell by 0.4 percent in September after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.8 percent in August.



Economists had expected production to edge down by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.6 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed a sharp pullback in housing starts in the month of September.



The Commerce Department said housing starts plunged by 9.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.256 million in September after soaring by 15.1 percent to a revised 1.386 million in August.



Economists had expected housing starts to drop by 3.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.320 million from the 1.364 million originally reported for the previous month.



The report said building permits also slumped by 2.7 percent to an annual rate of 1.387 million in September after jumping by 8.2 percent to a revised 1.425 million in August.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to tumble by 4.9 percent to a rate of 1.350 million from the 1.419 million originally reported for the previous month.



Sector News



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in mid-day trading, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Gold stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside, however, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index surging up by 2.9 percent.



The rally by gold stocks comes amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, as gold for December delivery is rising $3.80 to $1,497.80 an ounce.



Tobacco stocks are also seeing significant strength on the day, while weakness has emerged among oil service and software stocks.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and China's Shanghai Composite Index both edged down by 0.1 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index slid by 0.8 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned mixed over the course of the session. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have turned higher over the course of the session after seeing early weakness. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.5 basis points at 1.733 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX