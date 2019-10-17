

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year, and seven-year notes on Thursday.



The Treasury said it plans to sell $40 billion worth of two-year notes, $41 billion worth of five-year notes and $32 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Thursday.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $40 billion worth of two-year notes, $41 billion worth of five-year notes and $32 billion worth of seven-year notes, attracting below average demand.



The two-year and seven-year note auctions attracted above average demand, while the five-year note auction attracted slightly below average demand.



