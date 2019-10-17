The ASSEMBLY Show: An Expansive Interactive Show Floor, Timely Education Sessions, Awards Programs and Networking Receptions Will be Part of The 7th Annual Assembly Show Taking Place Next Week in Rosemont, Il

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / Next week, over 6,000 suppliers, buyers and users of assembly equipment in manufacturing plants will gather for The ASSEMBLY Show at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL taking place Tuesday, October 22 through Thursday, October 24. The seventh annual event will be co-located with The Quality Show, and attendees will have access to both industry leading events, which include timely educational sessions, hundreds of exhibiting companies displaying products and services for manufacturing plants, dynamic keynote presentations and exciting networking functions.

"We are thrilled to once again offer this dedicated assembly event, where manufacturing professionals can gather to learn about the latest products, innovative technologies and best practices," said Tom Esposito, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of the event. "Our attendees will be able to find everything from electric screwdrivers, dispensing valves, robots and even multi-station automated assembly lines, among the best and newest technologies on the show floor. In addition, we have top subject matter experts on an array of topics - ranging from automation and robotics to data analytics, augmented reality, and Internet of Things - assuring that the attendees will return to their plant with valuable information on the latest industry trends and fresh insights on how to improve their bottom line."

Below is a schedule of events.

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - Exhibit Hall (4:00 - 7:00 pm)

Workshops (1:00 - 4:00 pm) - There will be two half day workshops moderated by the editorial staff from ASSEMBLY Magazine. The first will focus on Factory of the Future with speakers from Bosch Rexroth Corp, Falkonry, Autodesk, and Upskill. The second workshop will focus on Transitioning from Manual to Automated Assembly with speakers from HAHN Automation, KUKA Robotics Corp, Strategos Inc., and Demco Automation. Click here for additional information.

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - Exhibit Hall (10:00 am - 5:00 pm)

Keynote Presentation (9:00 - 10:00 am) - Michael Mikula, Chief Engineer, Advanced Manufacturing, Ford Motor Company will provide insight to the companies' Journey to a Completely Connected and Intelligent Manufacturing System . Just prior to the keynote presentation, the ASSEMBLY Plant of the Year Award will be presented to GE Appliances.

Thursday, October 24, 2019 - Exhibit Hall (9:00 am - 2:00 pm)

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY ( www.assemblymag.com ), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. For more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com

The Quality Show is a tradeshow dedicated to connecting quality manufacturing professionals with process improvement vendors for all things QUALITY. Thousands of Quality Managers, Quality Engineers, Corporate Management, and Manufacturing Engineers will explore the latest in inspection, process improvement, and metrology as well as attend the keynote presentation, education sessions that will focus on Big Data, Industry 4.0, Robotics, and Machine Learning and network on the show floor and at an evening networking reception. The Show is produced by Quality Magazine (www.qualitymag.com)

Both events are produced by BNP Media ( www.bnpmedia.com ), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries.

