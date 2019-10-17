Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2019) - Esstra Industries Inc. (TSXV: ESS) ("Esstra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), that Mrs. Leah Hodges has been appointed as Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mrs. Hodges has over 15 years of experience providing corporate compliance, administration and governance support serving on and for, numerous boards of directors of private and public listed companies in the resource and technology sectors. Mrs. Hodges specializes in corporate, commercial and securities law, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions. Mrs. Hodges is a Commissioner for Taking Affidavits in British Columbia, has an Associate of Arts degree from Capilano University and is a member of the Governance Professionals of Canada.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. David Atkinson, a current director of Esstra, has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Atkinson has been involved in the investment industry for more than 30 years with both private and public companies, he is the current President and CEO of Earthworks Industries Inc., which he founded in 1993, and is responsible for the financial and strategic planning requirements of both Earthworks and its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc.

Mrs. Hodges and Mr. Atkinson succeed Ms. Sharon Lewis as Corporate Secretary and Chief Financial Officer respectively. The Board of Directors of Esstra would like to thank Ms. Lewis for her service to the Company and wishes her the best in her future endeavours.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Esstra Industries Inc.

Ms. Virginia Olnick

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact the Company at:

Tel.: (604) 377-0403

Email: lhodges@benchmarkgovernance.com

Reader Advisory

