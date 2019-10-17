Findit, Inc.: Findit Selected to Increase Awareness of Custom Formulation Skin Care Private Label Services Offered by NutraSkin USA

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) has been selected by NutraSkin USA, a custom formulation skincare and lotion manufacturer private label company based in Norcross Georgia, to assist in online marketing and increasing awareness of their brand.

Founder John Wes Houser of NutraSkinUSA stated, "After beginning our campaign earlier in the month with Findit for NutraCap Labs and seeing the immediate impact in our search results and social engagement, we added NutraSkinUSA.com as well for Findit to assist us in achieving tangible search results."



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIfJX6ZyMCk

Findit is providing content creation, social posting and sharing through multiple Findit sites set up under the NutraSkin USA name. The campaign will consist of targeting specific long tail keyword phrases to increase and improve search results.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "We are looking forward to producing tangible search results for NutraSkin USA and to help improve overall brand awareness and web presence through social media content creation and sharing."

About NutraSkin USA

At NutraSkin we focus on providing our customers with an industry-best customer service experience combined with the highest quality ingredients, formulations, label printing and packaging. Based just outside Atlanta, GA in Norcross, NutraSkin is a full service contract manufacturer of Skin Care Creams and Cosmetics. We specialize in low minimum order quantity custom formulation cosmetics, yet have the capability to produce high volume orders as well. NutraSkin can truly help you from inception to full scale brand growth. With in-house services like Brand Concept, Label Design, Product Formulation, Label Printing and Custom Boxes, NutraSkin is the definition of a an all-in-one SkinCare Manufacturer.

NutraSkin has a unique goal for this industry. It is to treat you, our customer, as a partner instead of a client. We want your brand to succeed, so we listen to you and work with you through the entire process. Whether you are starting from scratch or have a very successful brand established, our brand consultants will be there to assist you. There is no need for you to go look for designers, printers, formulators or box and packaging suppliers, NutraSkin does it all. Choose NutraSkin to take the stress out of your skincare brand manufacturing journey.

Visit the new Findit sites for NutraCap Labs. Content is currently being added.

https://www.findit.com/create-private-label-skin-care-line

https://www.findit.com/nutraskin-usa

