Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):

Trading Venue: London Stock Exchange Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 17 October 2019 Number of Public Shares purchased: 20,308 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 1,520 pence 19.54 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 1,492 pence 19.18 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 1,504 pence 19.34 USD Ticker: PSHD Date of Purchase: 17 October 2019 Number of Public Shares purchased: 25,979 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 19.30 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 19.26 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 19.28 USD Trading Venue: Euronext Amsterdam Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 17 October 2019 Number of Public Shares purchased: 28,123 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 19.34 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 19.20 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 19.26 USD

PSH intends to cancel these Public Shares. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 25.99 USD 20.34 GBP which was calculated as of 15 October 2019 (the "Relevant NAV"). After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 211,717,544 Public Shares outstanding, or 216,877,037 Public Shares calculated on a fully diluted basis (assuming that all Management Shares had been converted into Public Shares at the Relevant NAV). The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.

The number of PSH Management Shares and the one special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) have not been affected.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

