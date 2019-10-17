The global automotive actuators market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005728/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive actuators market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Automotive actuators, especially electric actuators, are extensively used in vehicles with more electronic components. However, the application of electric actuators is limited to lightweight applications such as electric steering and not for heavy applications such as opening and closing of the sunroof, opening lift gates, and shifting gears. Most of the advanced automotive parts that require actuators are for high-powered actuation. Even disc brakes, which are standard features in automobiles, use hydraulic actuators. All gear shift mechanisms, including automated manual transmission, torque converter-based shifts, and dual-clutch transmissions use hydraulic actuators. These factors will boost the global automotive actuators market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30456

As per Technavio, the increasing trend in the adoption of active suspension systems will have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Automotive Actuators Market: Increasing Trend in Adoption of Active Suspension Systems

The increasing adoption of active suspension systems is considered as one of the critical trends in the global automotive actuators market. To meet the need for passenger comfort, automotive suspension systems are upgraded continuously. Vehicle makers are innovating such systems to provide optimum vehicle balance, reduced vibrations, and minimal wear of drivetrain components. Active suspension systems have improved safety and comfort in vehicles. These systems monitor road conditions continuously and adjust the height of the vehicle chassis to absorb vibrations and shocks. These active suspension systems are operated electromagnetically or hydraulically, which subsequently increases the demand for automotive actuators.

"Apart from the trending adoption of active suspension systems, the increasing electronic components in vehicles and the rising need for fuel-efficient vehicles are a few other crucial factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Automotive Actuators Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive actuators market by application (body control, interior, and exterior, engine, and chassis) and geographical regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market. This is due to the rising awareness of reducing vehicular emissions and road safety in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005728/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com