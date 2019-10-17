Canland Health Corp.: Canland Health Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Seed Share Closing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / Canland Health Corp. (the "Company") today announced that it intends to arrange the placement of up to 3,650,000 common shares priced at $0.10 per common share for total gross proceeds of up to $365,000 (the "Offering"). Proceeds from the Offering shall be used for investigating project acquisitions and general corporate purposes. The Offering is subject to regulatory approval and all securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company further announced that it has closed a previously announced seed share issuance of 4,600,000 common shares at a price per share of $0.005 for gross proceeds of $23,000 (the "Seed Share Issuance"). The common shares issued pursuant to the Seed Share Issuance are subject to a four month hold expiring on February 8, 2020.

For further information regarding this news release contact:

C.K. Cheung, CEO

Tel: 416 904 1478

On behalf of the Board of Directors

CANLAND HEALTH CORP.

THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.

SOURCE: Canland Health Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563436/Canland-Health-Announces-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement-and-Seed-Share-Closing