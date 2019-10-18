The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% between 2019-2023

The report, global chromatography market, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on end-users, technology, and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This report on the chromatography market includes:

Chromatography Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation End-users Technology Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Chromatography Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Agilent Technologies Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Danaher Shimadzu Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Chromatography Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Chromatography Market 2019-2023: End-Users Landscape

Life science Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Research Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Chromatography Market 2019-2023: Technology Landscape

Liquid chromatography Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Gas chromatography Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Ion-exchange chromatography Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Growing demand for portable analytical systems will drive the chromatography market

Portable laboratory systems are gaining popularity among end-users as they offer real-time, direct, and on-site measurements of inorganic and organic analytes in samples on the field. For instance, the use of portable gas chromatography instruments enables field analysts to share on-site real-time data results within hours. Portable gas chromatography systems also come handy in situations that require emergency response such as natural calamity as it eliminates the need for sending samples to laboratory for analysis. High-portability and high-quality analysis offered by such handheld devices at the site of investigation is driving their adoption among end-users.

Increasing applications of chromatography systems An emerging trend in the chromatography market

Chromatography systems find a large number of applications in various end-user industries. For instance, gas chromatography technology is used to prevent thermal cracking of heat transfer fluids that are used in applications such as plastics processing, chemical processing, hydrocarbon processing, and heat processing. Gas chromatography systems are used to regulate fluid's temperature and provide a controlled environment for chemical reactions in such processes. Gas chromatography technology is also used to detect harmful components caused by continuous leaks of diesel and fuel oil from tanks buried in brownfield sites. The rising number of applications of chromatography is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances

Increasing applications of chromatography systems

New developments in industry

