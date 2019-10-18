The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% between 2019-2023
The report, global chromatography market, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on end-users, technology, and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.
This press release features multimedia.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global chromatography market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This report on the chromatography market includes:
Chromatography Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- End-users
- Technology
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Chromatography Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Chromatography Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
Chromatography Market 2019-2023: End-Users Landscape
- Life science Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Research Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Chromatography Market 2019-2023: Technology Landscape
- Liquid chromatography Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Gas chromatography Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Ion-exchange chromatography Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Growing demand for portable analytical systems will drive the chromatography market
Portable laboratory systems are gaining popularity among end-users as they offer real-time, direct, and on-site measurements of inorganic and organic analytes in samples on the field. For instance, the use of portable gas chromatography instruments enables field analysts to share on-site real-time data results within hours. Portable gas chromatography systems also come handy in situations that require emergency response such as natural calamity as it eliminates the need for sending samples to laboratory for analysis. High-portability and high-quality analysis offered by such handheld devices at the site of investigation is driving their adoption among end-users.
Increasing applications of chromatography systems An emerging trend in the chromatography market
Chromatography systems find a large number of applications in various end-user industries. For instance, gas chromatography technology is used to prevent thermal cracking of heat transfer fluids that are used in applications such as plastics processing, chemical processing, hydrocarbon processing, and heat processing. Gas chromatography systems are used to regulate fluid's temperature and provide a controlled environment for chemical reactions in such processes. Gas chromatography technology is also used to detect harmful components caused by continuous leaks of diesel and fuel oil from tanks buried in brownfield sites. The rising number of applications of chromatography is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advances
- Increasing applications of chromatography systems
- New developments in industry
