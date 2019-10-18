Neurobiologist with ten years' Autism Spectrum Disorder experience takes on the lead research strategy role at the Swiss biotech

STALICLA is delighted to announce the appointment of Stéphane Baudouin as Chief of Science effective from October 10, 2019. Stéphane takes over as Chief of Science from Luigi Boccuto, who will continue as Assistant Research Scientist at Greenwood Genetic Center (SC, USA).

STALICLA will pursue its collaboration with the Greenwood Genetic Center, which is a leading translational research center in genetics and neurodevelopmental disorders, including ASD.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005803/en/

STALICLA's Chief of Science Stéphane Baudouin (Photo: STALICLA)

Dr. Baudouin is a neurobiologist with extensive research experience in the pathophysiology of Autism Spectrum Disorder. His previous work focused on the identification of molecular pathways and neuronal networks involved in the development of social skills and their breakdown in pathological conditions. Before joining STALICLA, Stéphane was a Senior Lecturer and Team Leader at Cardiff University working on research projects funded by the Wellcome Trust and the Welsh Government. Stéphane has extensive track record of collaboration within the ASD basic and translational research community notably on ASD pharmacology related research. His work has been published in numerous high impact peer-reviewed scientific journals.

Commenting on the appointment, Stéphane said:

"My decision to join STALICLA was motivated by the need to bring tangible advancement to how ASD is treated and real change to the lives of people living with these disorders. STALICLA's approach to bringing personalized treatments to the neurodevelopmental disorder field is unique and potentially transformational. I'm excited to be part of this team and apply my experience to achieve this goal."

Stéphane was an active member of STALICLA's Scientific Advisory Board for over two years prior to taking up the new position. As Chief of Science, he will have overall responsibility to shape STALICLA's pre-clinical development strategy. He will also be in charge of identifying and managing novel partnerships to support STALICLA's regulatory needs.

"Stéphane's extensive experience in the cellular and molecular underpinnings of Autism Spectrum Disorder will be invaluable to our research which focuses on the translation of biological and clinical data to develop precision therapeutics for patients with ASD. He is an incredibly talented addition to our team of experts and I wish him every success in his new role as Chief of Science."

said Lynn Durham, STALICLA's CEO Founder

About STALICLA

STALICLA is a near clinical Company developing a first in class precision medicine platform to accelerate drug development for patients with Neurodevelopmental Disorders (NDD). First focus of development has been Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Today, patients diagnosed with ASD account for 1-1.5% of the world population. The condition remains a high unmet medical need.

In its Geneva and Barcelona units, STALICLA has assembled a world class team of experienced drug developers and computational biologists. The company is recognized as a disruptive player, using its DEPIv3 innovative systems biology AI platform. DEPIv3 integrates domain specific large-scale genetic, molecular, pharmacological and clinical data to define patient subgroups and to identify personalized treatments.

It is the first time that such technologies have been utilized within the field of neurodevelopment with the potential to change the direction of the specialty.

In just over 2 years, the STALICLA platform has already proven successful in expediting and de-risking drug development for a first subgroup of patients with Autism and identifying two additional subgroups.

STALICLA's first therapeutic package STP1 addresses this first distinct subgroup of ASD patients estimated to 1.5 2M people in the EU and North America. Clinical entry for STP1 is planned in Q1 2020.

To support its platform and pipeline development, STALICLA has developed a network of top tier research and clinical partners in the US.

This has enabled STALICLA to gather one of the largest Autism patients Electronic Health Records database to date.

STALICLA is currently scaling up DEPIv3 to advance new pipelines for additional groups of patients with NDDs.

For more information: http://www.stalicla.com/news/stalicla-pre-ind-meeting-with-fda-on-stp1/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005803/en/

Contacts:

Sarbjit Kunar

communication@stalicla.com

+41 22 545 12 42

www.stalicla.com