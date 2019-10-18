The global ceramic tableware market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Increasing home renovation and modular kitchen projects is one of the significant global ceramic tableware market growth drivers. One of the key end-users of ceramic tableware products is the residential sector. Therefore, the increase in household numbers globally is expected to augment the demand for ceramic tableware in the coming years. The number of single-person households and single families in the US and Canada has been increasing steadily. A few of the major countries that import ceramic tableware products include the US, Canada, Spain, and the UK. These factors will boost market growth over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing home renovation and modular kitchen projects will have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Ceramic Tableware Market: Increasing Home Renovation and Modular Kitchen Projects

The increasing home renovation and modular kitchen projects will be one of the significant trends in the global ceramic tableware market. The Americas account for the highest home renovation projects. Moreover, the average spending on dining renovation in the US is also growing. The trend in dining renovation is anticipated to continue to grow during the forecast period. Furthermore, a considerable amount of revenue from dining renovation projects is expected to flow into ceramic tableware products, which will boost the market growth.

"Apart from the increasing home renovation and modular kitchen projects, the strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers, coupled with the rapid rise of online retail sales, are a few other crucial factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Ceramic Tableware Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global ceramic tableware market by product (ceramic dinnerware, ceramic beverageware, and ceramic flatware) and geographical regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

EMEA led the market in 2018, followed by APAC and the Americas. During the forecast period, EMEA is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increasing number of households in the region.

