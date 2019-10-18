Yamaha Fine Technologies Unveils Micro Prober MP Series "MP502/MP502-A" Brand New High-frequency Characteristics Measurement System

HAMAMATSU, Japan, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha Fine Technologies Co., Ltd. (HQ: 283 Aoya-cho, Minami-ku, Hamamatsu; CEO: Yasuhiro Nakada) has developed the Micro Prober MP series of measurements systems capable of continuously inspecting the high-frequency characteristics of circuit boards with high speed and high precision. The first products of the series, MP502 and MP502-A, were released on Friday, October 18.

The production of circuit boards using materials such as LCP and MPI that are suitable for high-frequency signals has increased in the electronic circuit board market in recent years due to the launch and spread of 5G communication services, and these substrates require to have better frequency characteristics. Until now, inspections of frequency characteristics have been conducted using sample inspections of test coupons.

In contrast, the new MP502 and MP502-A systems enable high-speed, high-accuracy inspections of high-frequency characteristics of actual product patterns when combined with a commercial vector network analyzer. This enables inspections of actual products that were formerly problematic, and measurement of all relevant mass-produced products.

Summary

Allows high-speed transmission circuit boards to be inspected during mass production in a panel form

+-20 micro meters high-precision positioning allows for inspections with high repeatability

Supports independent upper and lower positioning to support multi-layer substrates with inspection points on both surfaces

Can be combined with the latest vector network analyzers provided by measuring instrument manufacturers

Please see the product website for detailed product specifications.

