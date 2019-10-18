HealthTrust Europe, a trusted group purchasing organisation and supply chain partner for healthcare providers, announced the appointment of Dale Robinson as chief operating officer. Robinson will lead the strategic direction of the group purchasing organisation and oversee programmes to further integrate providers and suppliers in advancing clinical excellence.

"With years of success working with the National Health Service (NHS), Dale brings a unique perspective to broaden our engagement with providers across the UK," stated Ed Jones, president and CEO of HealthTrust. "He will lead a team of supply chain professionals focused on improving service offerings across public and private sector Trusts, hospitals, and outpatient treatment and diagnostic centres thereby strengthening their ability to serve patients and communities."

HealthTrust Europe manages over £1 billion of healthcare spend in the UK, negotiating superior value and terms on behalf of member organisations which include more than 280 public and private acute care hospitals and non-acute sites of care.

A qualified solicitor, Robinson joined HealthTrust Europe as a legal adviser in 2012 specialising in public procurement law. He has played an instrumental role in the expansion of the company's UK operation including serving as vice president of operations, and chief legal and ethics officer.

About HealthTrust Europe

HealthTrust Europe is committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and the delivery of total spend management advisory solutions that leverage our operator experience, scale and innovation. HealthTrust Europe operates as the UK arm of HealthTrust, one of the leading healthcare improvement organisations in the United States representing over 1,600 hospitals and managing $42 billion of contracted spend annually. An affiliate of HCA Healthcare, HealthTrust Europe is committed to supporting the delivery of compassionate, efficient, quality and patient-focused healthcare in the communities we serve. For more information, visit http://www.healthtrusteurope.com.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare is one of the leading providers of healthcare services in the U.S., comprised of 184 hospitals and approximately 2,000 sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare is a learning healthcare system that uses its more than 31 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives.

