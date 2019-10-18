Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, October 17
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
Headline: Second Interim Dividend
The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Second Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2020 of 3.75p per share, payable 16 December 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 15 November 2019. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 14 November 2019.
Kelly Nice
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
17 October 2019