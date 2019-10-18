Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Second Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Second Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2020 of 3.75p per share, payable 16 December 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 15 November 2019. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 14 November 2019.

Kelly Nice

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

17 October 2019