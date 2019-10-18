Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate to its Q3 results conference call on October 23, 2019

Orange Belgium will publish its results for the third quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, October 23 at 07:00 CET.

Orange Belgium Investor Relations is pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in a conference call hosted by:

Michaël Trabbia, CEO

Arnaud Castille, CFO

Eric Chang, Investor Relations

The conference call will start at 10:00 am CET (9:00 am UK / 4:00 am EST). To access the call, please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call in order to avoid waiting time. Consequently register with following pin code: 28900648# and provide your name and the company you work for.

Belgium +32 24035816 Canada +1 4162164194 France +33 170710159 Germany +49 69222225429 Ireland +353 15060451 Italy +39 0236013817 Luxembourg +352 27300163 Netherlands +31 207095119 Spain +34 911140101 Switzerland +41 445831805 United Kingdom +44 2071943759 United States +1 6467224916

The recorded session will be available after the conference call and can be downloaded from our website. You will find the link to access the recorded session on the website below.

The press release for the third quarter of 2019, the roadshow presentation and the results toolkit will be available on Wednesday, October 23 on the financial section of the corporate website at Financial results .

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is a leading telecommunications operator on the Belgian market with over 3 million customers; Orange is also active in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunications services, internet and TV to private clients as well as innovative mobile and fixed-line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investment.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders in telecommunications services for enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.be or follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe.

Investors contact

Eric Chang - eric.chang@orange.com - +32

Press contacts

Annelore Marynissen - annelore.marynissen@orange.com - +32

