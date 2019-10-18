Kakao's Klaytn Welcomes 8 New Blockchain Application Partners

Developed by Kakao's blockchain arm, Ground X, Klaytn is a public blockchain platform whose mainnet launched this past June

Klaytn partners with promising blockchain projects developed by large user pool-based service providers to drive mainstream adoption of blockchain

With 8 new partners onboard, Klaytn has a total of 47 service partners while 17 already launched their blockchain services

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn, the leading blockchain project led by the South Korean Internet giant Kakao, today announced that 8 new blockchain projects have joined Klaytn as service partners to further developments in bringing mass blockchain adoption globally.

Dedicated to building readily usable blockchain-powered services, Klaytn is partnering with promising blockchain projects in various industry domains with massive global user base. More than a dozen of its partners that earlier joined Klaytn have already launched blockchain services, while others are set to open until early next year.

Operated by Korea's art promotion initiative 'ARTWA Platform,' 'STARTnet' is a social commerce-based art platform committed to fostering new artists and innovating the art industry. It seeks to create a transparent art market by equipping the artists with the right to protect their own artworks. It also provides friendly art services and curations that anybody can enjoy.

Developed by Korea's big data-based social media platform '0.8L,' 'LITER' will also be operated through Klaytn. By applying the blockchain-powered incentive mechanism to its over 600,000 existing global users, LITER will offer fair rewards for reviews of the products and services.

'GoodMorning' is a marketing and data distribution platform that adds commercial value and creates trust index to various information and social networks owned by individual users.

A blockchain-based logistics service, 'Dkargo' has also released its plan to collaborate with Klaytn. By incorporating new mobility services beyond the existing freight transport, Dkargo seeks to create an efficient network and expand the entire logistics industry.

Other notable industry partners include 'LOON,' the blockchain-based healthcare service focused on women's physiological health; 'Monopoly,' the platform that provides investment information for collectibles market including art, wine, and jewelry; 'Spl.yt,' the decentralized e-commerce protocol for global inventory and affiliate marketing system across marketplaces; and, 'TUNE Token,' the smart contract design service for the U.S.-based award winning music platform 'Cre8tor.app,' which rewards all stakeholders in the creation and distribution of music while providing a transparent royalty system.

"Klaytn is partnering with successful firms that have developed and operated services accruing millions of users, and the collaboration will contribute to building a user-friendly blockchain service," said Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X, heading the development and operation of Klaytn. He added, "Together with service partners, Klaytn will take the blockchain industry to the next level by focusing on creating meaningful real use-cases, which stands as the next key challenge in our industry."

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain subsidiary of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing an intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real-world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.

