Freitag, 18.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

18.10.2019 | 09:41
Riksgälden: Terms for switches in inflation-linked bond SGB IL 3102

The Swedish National Debt Office offers switch auctions in inflation-linked bond SGB IL 3102 with the aim of decreasing the outstanding volume to around SEK 25 billion before the bond's time to maturity is shorter than one year. The switch auctions will be held on 15, 18 and 19 of November.

The offered bonds in the switch auctions are SGB IL 3113, SGB IL 3112 and SGB IL 3109. The switch versus SGB IL 3113 will be price risk neutral 1 while the switches versus SGB IL 3112 and SGB IL 3109 will be cash neutral2.

Switch auctions
Fri 15 November

Risk neutral		Mon 18 November

Cash neutral		Tue 19 November

Cash neutral
SNDO sells bond 311331123109
SNDO sells amount (SEK mn)200750750
SNDO buys bond 310231023102
SNDO buys amount (SEK mn) 31200900900
Time for yield on buy-back loan10:4510:4510:45
Time for auction cut-off11:0011:0011:00
Time for auction result11:0311:0311:03

The switches were announced in the publication Central Government Borrowing - Forecast and Analysis 2019:2 in June.

The buy-back yield will be published at 10:45 a.m. on the day of the auction on riksgalden.se/borrowing.

Bids must be placed before 11:00 a.m. on the day of the auction. The results will be published at 11:03 a.m. or somewhat later. Bidding is conducted only via the Debt Office's primary dealers.

For more information, please contact:
Anna Sjulander, Head of Funding, +46 (0)8 613 47 77
Magdalena Belin, Head of Analysis and Development, +46 (0)8 613 52 28



1 The market value of the purchase and sales volume multiplied by the modified duration of each respective bond shall be equal.

2 The market value of the purchase and sales volume of each bond shall be equal.

3 The stated nominal volume of SGB IL 3102 is an approximation calculated on the basis of today's yields.


