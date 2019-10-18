

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At a time, when e-cigarettes have been getting a lot of bad press, a new study has found a positive association between the number of people using e-cigarettes and the success rate of giving up smoking.



The study led by Dr. Emma Beard, UCL Division of Psychology and Language Sciences, showed that as the use of e-cigarettes in quit attempts increased from 2011, the success rate of quitting also showed an uptrend. When the use of e-cigarettes stopped increasing around 2015, the success rate of quitting smoking also flattened. The team observed that around 50,700 to 69,930 smokers gave up smoking in 2017, thanks to e-cigarettes.



The researchers used data from the Smoking Toolkit Study, which is a series of cross-sectional household surveys of individuals aged 16 years and older, in England, from 2006. Data were based on approximately 1,200 past-year smokers each quarter, a total of 50,498 people, between 2006 and 2017.



George Butterworth, Cancer Research UK senior policy manager, said: 'E-cigarettes are a relatively new product, they aren't risk-free and we don't yet know their long-term impact. We strongly discourage non-smokers from using them. But research so far shows that vaping is less harmful than smoking tobacco and can help people to stop smoking, so it's good that over 50,000 people managed to give up in 2017.'



The study, funded by Cancer Research UK, was published in the scientific journal Addiction.



