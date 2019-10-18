Igår den 17 oktober 2019 offentliggjorde ICTA AB (publ) ("Bolaget") information om att Bolaget tecknat avtal att avyttra Bolagets nuvarande rörelsedrivande verksamhet. Av pressmeddelandet framgår även att Nasdaq Stockholm ("Börsen") med anledning av transaktionen kan komma att initiera en utredning, i enlighet med punkt 2.7 i Nasdaq Stockholms regelverk för emittenter ("Regelverket"), som motsvarar den som gäller när en ny emittent ansöker om upptagandet till handel på börsen. Efter att Börsen genomfört en utredning i enlighet med punkten 2.7 i Regelverket fattar Börsen beslut om huruvida Bolaget kan kvarstå som noterat bolag. Enligt Regelverket blir en emittent observationsnoterat om emittenten planerar eller har genomgått en så genomgripande förändring av verksamheten eller organisationen att emittenten framstår som ett nytt bolag. Med anledning av ovan beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i ICTA AB (publ) (ICTA, ISIN-kod SE0010520155, orderboks-ID 941) ska observationsnoteras. Yesterday on October 17, 2019, ICTA AB (publ) ("the Company"), issues a press release with information that the Company entered an agreement to divest the Company's current operations. The press release also states that Nasdaq Stockholm ("the Exchange") due to the transaction and in accordance to item 2.7 in the Nasdaq Stockholm Rulebook for issuers ("the Rulebook") may initiate an investigation similar to the listing qualification process an issuer applying for admission to trading goes through. When the Exchange has performed an investigation in accordance with item 2.7 of the Rulebook the Exchange decides whether the Company can remain a listed company. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm states that an issuer shall be given observation status if the company plans or has undergone such a substantial change in the business or organization that the issuer appears as a new company. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in ICTA AB (publ) (ICTA, ISIN-kod SE0010520155, order book ID 941), will be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Cecilia Olsson eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.