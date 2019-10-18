The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% between 2019-2023

The report, proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share, as well as market segmentation based on type and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005121/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

The report on the proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market includes:

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Product Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification AstraZeneca Plc Bayer AG Johnson Johnson Services Inc. Pfizer Inc. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Market Landscape 2018-2023: Geographic

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Market Landscape 2019-2023: Deployment

OTC PPIs Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Prescription PPIs Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Reformulation of drugs will drive the proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market

Reformulation of solid dosage forms, such as tablets, can provide a window for titrating the dose as per the individual requirements. Therefore, the reformulation of marketed drugs offers the opportunity to grab patent term extensions, which can delay the entry of generic versions into the market.

Rising prevalence of obesity An emerging trend in the proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market

Obesity is among the leading causes of various chronic diseases, which include cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer, resulting in premature death. Also, there is an increasing trend of childhood obesity among children and adolescents, thus presenting an increased risk of poor health in these population sub-groups. Consequently, the rising prevalence of obesity is increasing the risk of patients being prone to esophageal and gastrointestinal-related diseases, which should increase the demand for PPIs.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/proton-pump-inhibitors-ppis-market-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Growing geriatric population

Rising prevalence of obesity

Rising utilization of PPIs

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

For More Information Click Here

Browse Related Health Care Reports:

Global TNF Inhibitors Market 2019-2023: The global TNF inhibitors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 10% during the period 2018-2023. The TNF inhibitors market size will increase by USD 25.74 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

The global TNF inhibitors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 10% during the period 2018-2023. The TNF inhibitors market size will increase by USD 25.74 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023. Global BRAF Kinase Inhibitors Market 2019-2023:The global BRAF kinase inhibitors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2023. The BRAF kinase inhibitors market size will increase by USD 1.02 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005121/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Website: media@technavio.com.