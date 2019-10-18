The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% between 2019-2023
The report, MRI systems market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product (closed MRI systems and open MRI systems) and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global MRI systems market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the MRI systems market includes:
MRI systems market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Product
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
MRI Systems Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Canon
- Esaote
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi
- Koninklijke Philips
- Siemens Healthineers
MRI Systems Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
MRI Systems Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product
- Closed MRI Systems Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Open MRI Systems Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Expanding clinical applications of MRI will drive the MRI systems market
MRI systems are undergoing technological advances, which have expanded their clinical applications significantly. Earlier, MRI was mainly used to image the brain and spinal column. However, the available advanced MRI systems now are used to scan additional body parts such as lungs, blood vessels, and breasts. Such expanding clinical applications of MRI are expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period.
Software advances in MRI technology An emerging trend in the MRI systems market
A few of the significant advances in MRI technology have been in the sphere of software and computing. This has allowed end-users to capture faster and more accurate scans with greater details. Software advances in MRI technology enable advanced MRI applications such as diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) and blood oxygenation level-dependent (BOLD) in the clinical routine. These factors are expected to increase the demand for MRI systems during the forecast period, contributing to the global MRI systems market growth.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Software advances in MRI technology
- Emergence of hybrid MRI systems
- Focus on development of helium-free MRI systems
